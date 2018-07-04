Filo World Cup Talk: Sweden and England through to quarter-final

Referee Damir Skomina shows a yellow card during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Sweden and Switzerland. Source: Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Published 4 July 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 4 July 2018 at 2:13pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Sweden and England are now through the Quarter Finals, here is a recap of the dramatic happenings last night with our sports analyst, Michael Moran.
