SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: Sweden and England through to quarter-final

SBS Filipino

Sweden v Switzerland : Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Referee Damir Skomina shows a yellow card during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Sweden and Switzerland. Source: Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 4 July 2018 at 2:13pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sweden and England are now through the Quarter Finals, here is a recap of the dramatic happenings last night with our sports analyst, Michael Moran.

Published 4 July 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 4 July 2018 at 2:13pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom