SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: 'We deserved it.' Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk

SBS Filipino

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018

June 21 - FIFA World Cup Games Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 June 2018 at 12:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez, Mike Moran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Socceroos get a chance to progress to the knockout stage. Mike Moran tells us more about the latest 2018 FIFA World Cup Games Australia vs Denmark, Peru vs France and Argentina vs Croatia

Published 22 June 2018 at 12:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez, Mike Moran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom