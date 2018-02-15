Filos steer One Billion Rising campaigns in Sydney

Published 15 February 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 5:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Womens' organisations led by Filipino-Australians were in the forefront of the annual One Billion Rising campaign in Sydney yesterday. Jane Brock of Immigrant Women's Speakout led the campaign in Parramatta while Lina Cabaero of Asian Women at Work showed the women's force in Bankstown. The two groups also extended major support at the Hyde Park event late in the afternoon. Images: One Billion Rising campaign in Parramatta (SBS/Annalyn Violata)
The global One Billion Rising campaign, which started in 2012, aims to end rape and sexual violence against women.