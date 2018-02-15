SBS Filipino

Filos steer One Billion Rising campaigns in Sydney

SBS Filipino

One Billion Rising campaign in Parramatta

Source: SBS/Annalyn Violata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 5:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Womens' organisations led by Filipino-Australians were in the forefront of the annual One Billion Rising campaign in Sydney yesterday. Jane Brock of Immigrant Women's Speakout led the campaign in Parramatta while Lina Cabaero of Asian Women at Work showed the women's force in Bankstown. The two groups also extended major support at the Hyde Park event late in the afternoon. Images: One Billion Rising campaign in Parramatta (SBS/Annalyn Violata)

Published 15 February 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 5:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The global One Billion  Rising campaign, which started in 2012, aims  to end rape and sexual violence against women.

In Parramatta



In Bankstown



 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul