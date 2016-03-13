FilOzArt Promoting Filipino Arts in Different Forms

Musical director Rie Manaloto speaks about the group being officially launched just this week and its future undertakings.
Filozart's Andreo Cruz-Dimaano, Nikki Sandaga and Rie Manaloto before performing in last month's International Mother Language Day in Blacktown. Source: Filozart
Published 13 March 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 March 2016 at 3:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Formed in 2011, FilOzArt is a dynamic group of individuals who aim to celebrate and promote Filipino art in the Australian scene through different art forms. Image: (L-R) Filozart's Andreo Cruz-Dimaano, Nikki Sandaga and Rie Manaloto before performing in last month's International Mother Language Day in Blacktown, representing the Filipino community (Filozart)
Published 13 March 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 March 2016 at 3:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share