FilOzArt Promoting Filipino Arts in Different Forms

Filozart's Andreo Cruz-Dimaano, Nikki Sandaga and Rie Manaloto before performing in last month's International Mother Language Day in Blacktown.

Filozart's Andreo Cruz-Dimaano, Nikki Sandaga and Rie Manaloto before performing in last month's International Mother Language Day in Blacktown.

Published 13 March 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 March 2016 at 3:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Formed in 2011, FilOzArt is a dynamic group of individuals who aim to celebrate and promote Filipino art in the Australian scene through different art forms. Image: (L-R) Filozart's Andreo Cruz-Dimaano, Nikki Sandaga and Rie Manaloto before performing in last month's International Mother Language Day in Blacktown, representing the Filipino community (Filozart)

Musical director Rie Manaloto speaks about the group being officially launched just this week and its future undertakings.

