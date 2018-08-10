Financial abuse is often overlooked

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is providing one such program, aimed at helping people regain their economic independence.
Source: SBS
Published 10 August 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 4:36pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Controlling behaviour, such as restricting a person's access to, or control over, money and financial resources, can leave that person feeling powerless and with few options in an abusive situation. Now, with growing recognition of the impact and prevalence of financial abuse, more organisations are developing resources to help victims escape and overcome the trauma of those relationships.
