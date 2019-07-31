Jóvenes australianos en riesgo. Source: AAP
Published 31 July 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 8:29am
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
New research shows financial and social inequality are still rife in many parts of Australian life. Analyses of the annual Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Survey between 2001 and 2017 shows poverty has risen and it's hitting women particularly hard.
