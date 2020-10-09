Finding comfort in music: Rising singer writes her first original song during Victoria’s lockdown

Highlights 22-year-old singer writes her first original song during Victoria's lockdown

Gienel Ninon stayed productive by collaborating with other artists and serenading people virtually

The song 'Coffee' is inspired by love and a couple sipping coffee together

“I want the people to know me as a singer who tells a story when she sings. I want them to feel the emotion of the song that I sing.”





For singer Gienel Ninon, being able to connect to her audience is very important.





During Victoria’s lockdown, the 22-year-old nursing student is staying productive by collaborating with other music artists, serenading people virtually and writing her first original song.





“I did two collaborations this lockdown and it was a dream come true for me.”





“I have been singing full on lately too through my social media accounts, in Facebook and Instagram.”





With the release of her first original song ‘Coffee’, Gienel shares the song is inspired by a beautiful couple who is madly in love with one another.





“When I wrote the song, I imagined a couple who’s so in love drinking coffee together early in the morning.” The song 'Coffee' is written by Gienel Ninon Source: Gienel Ninon





Ms Ninon also reveals that her love for music started at the age of 16 when she started joining singing competitions.





She adds growing up, she was a timid girl but everything changed when she moved to Australia in 2010.





“I used to be shy back when I was young, I only became confident to share my God-given talent when I lived in Australia.”





Aside from sharing her musical talent across different social media platforms, Ms Ninon is also a member of the St. Francis Filipino choir. This is her way of serving God. Ms Ninon is also a member of the St. Francis Filipino choir. Source: Kiko Choir Instagram page Ms Ninon hopes that her music will soothe the hearts of people going through the devastating impact of the pandemic.





The graduating nursing student believes that music is more than just passion, it is where one finds comfort in tough times.





