Finding creative and fun ways to raise funds for a cause

10,000 steps a day with friends from 4 September to raise awareness and funds for cerebral palsy Source: Getty Images
Published 22 August 2018 at 5:25pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 12:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Spring is almost here! It's time to venture into the great outdoors. Best way to welcome the sunshine? Find like-minded friends to walk 10,000 steps a day for a good cause. Steptember's Mark Liberatore tells us more.
