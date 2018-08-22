SBS Filipino

Finding creative and fun ways to raise funds for a cause

Steptember

10,000 steps a day with friends from 4 September to raise awareness and funds for cerebral palsy Source: Getty Images

Published 22 August 2018 at 5:25pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 12:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Spring is almost here! It's time to venture into the great outdoors. Best way to welcome the sunshine? Find like-minded friends to walk 10,000 steps a day for a good cause. Steptember's Mark Liberatore tells us more.

