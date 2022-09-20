'I can speak clearly now, my voice is no longer hollow' says Mona after life-changing surgery in Melbourne

Highlights Mona underwent numerous reconstrictive surgeries in the Philippines before her surgery in Melbourne

Children's First Foundation works with in-country experts trained by registered Australian surgeons

Mona exprienced bullying because of the sound of her voice

Through the help of Australia-based Children’s First Foundation, Mona was able to get the life-changing surgery she needed. ‘She was born with a very severe cleft palate. She didn’t have the hard palate that most of us can feel when we run our tongue at the back of our teeth and that hard region we have at the top of our mouth. She had reconstructive surgeries back in the Philippines, but it wasn’t enough. Food and drink were a challenge, but speaking was incredibly difficult explains Children First Foundation’s, Jessica Redwood.





Mona with her Mom, (left) Val Smith-Orr and good friend Glenis Gayfer during their visit to Melbourne in February 2022 before her cleft palate surgery Credit: SBS Filipino In December 2021 Mona travelled to Melbourne with her Australian foster mother, Val Smith-Orr. It was the final stop to her long journey of finding her voice.





A team of expert volunteers helped Mona find her voice, after several postponements due to COVID restrictions, she finally had her surgery in March this year.





Zambales-based Australian burns nurse Val Smith-Orr became Mona’s foster mother when her parents couldn’t afford the special care Mona needed to survive. She cared for Mona as a baby and saw her through the countless surgeries she needed to prepare for her final surgery in Melbourne. Val’s Triple B Foundation has been working with Children's First Foundation for several years now, in assisting children in need of life-saving surgeries such as Mona’s.





It was a long journey, but her stay in Melbourne has proven to be worth the wait. ‘She’s a changed girl. She was a shy and frightened teenager when we got to Melbourne. Now she’s full of confidence, full of the joys of spring, talking. People can understand her. Now, she continues to do her art.’ Shares Australian foster mother Val Smith-Orr.





Finding her voice







‘This gorgeous young woman has her voice; she will be able to express herself to you in a way she hasn’t before' adds Jessica Redwood from Children’s First Foundation.







The work they do has helped many children across the globe including children from the Philippines. However, the COVID pandemic has made them rethink the way they operate. When borders closed due to the pandemic, many children were left waiting as the list of children needing help grew longer. Today, they have started partnerships with local experts with Australian-based experts volunteering their knowledge and experience in training local surgeons. ‘We have started with Vietnam. Their capacities are being built to deliver some services there and they continue to be supported by our Australian experts. We also started strategic initiatives, to increase their clinical capacity in their capacity. It’s really important to address the need now, we are the last fork in the road for many children, and it's really important to address the long-term change as well’ explains Jessica Redwood.





Mona hopes to pursue a career in animation. Her experience in Melbourne has given her the motivation to draw and improve her craft. Credit: Val Smith-Orr Journey to recovery and healing





Art and drawing have become a huge part of Mona’s childhood. Since returning from their trip to Melbourne, Val witnessed a huge transformation. Her newfound confidence has fuelled her motivation to reach her goal of working for an animation company.





Children’s First Foundation continues to support children after their surgeries, in Mona’s case, her foster mother, nurse Val Smith-Orr will monitor her rehabilitation and recovery. ‘Val does provide the needed care over and above, because of her clinical experience. Children’s First will continue to support Mona in her health journey also through the back-home support program. If there are any strategic initiatives she needs to accomplish her dream, we will continue to support her’ adds Children’s First Foundation’s, Jessica Redwood.





Prayers towards a lifelong wish





At sixteen years of age, Mona has a little less than two before becoming an adult. Her lifelong foster mother has one more wish; to work towards becoming her adopted mother. ‘I am hopeful, that one day I will be legally recognized as Mona’s parent’.





