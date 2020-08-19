Finding the right superannuation fund

Do you have any idea of how much money you have in your super fund?
Highlights
A financial planner can guide you in choosing the right superannuation fund
Not all Australians retire with enough savings in their superannuation fund
A lot of first generation migrants use their superannuation fund to pay off their mortgage upon retirement
'It will be more beneficial if you consolidate your superannuation into a single fund,' says , financial planner 'it is best to research which fund will be best for you and your retirement' he adds
