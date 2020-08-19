SBS Filipino

Finding the right superannuation fund

Published 19 August 2020 at 5:07pm, updated 25 August 2020 at 3:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Have you found the right superannuation fund for you and your retirement needs?

Do you have any idea of how much money you have in your super fund?

 

Highlights

A financial planner can guide you in choosing the right superannuation fund

Not all Australians retire with enough savings in their superannuation fund

A lot of first generation migrants use their superannuation fund to pay off their mortgage upon retirement

'It will be more beneficial if you consolidate your superannuation into a single fund,' says  
Romulae Gadaoni
, financial planner 'it is best to research which fund will be best for you and your retirement' he adds

