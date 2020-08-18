Thinking of accessing your superannuation?

It has been reported that a huge number of people have opted to access their superannuation during the pandemic
Highlights
- The $10,000 you withdraw from your superannuation is tax free
- You can be fined from $17,000 if it is proven that your are not experiencing financial hardship
- Your retirement fund will be greatly affected
'If you are not experiencing extreme financial hardship it will more beneficial if you do not withdraw from your super' says of Care Financial Services and Accounting
