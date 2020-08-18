SBS Filipino

Thinking of accessing your superannuation?

Think carefully before you access your superannuation Source: Getty Images/Kittiphan Teerawattanakul/EyeEm

Published 18 August 2020 at 6:24pm, updated 19 August 2020 at 2:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Did you access your superannuation early and didn't declare correctly? Here's how misuse of early super access could result in fines or prosecution.

It has been reported that a huge number of people have opted to access their superannuation during the pandemic

 Highlights

  • The $10,000 you withdraw from your superannuation is tax free
  • You can be fined from $17,000 if it is proven that your are not experiencing financial hardship
  • Your retirement fund will be greatly affected 
'If you are not experiencing extreme financial hardship it will more beneficial if you do not withdraw from your super' says  
Romulae Gadaoni 
of Care Financial Services and  Accounting   

What you need to consider before accessing your superannuation due to financial hardship



