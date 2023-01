Highlights You can withdraw up to $10,000 from your superannuation

International students and temporary visa holders can access their superannuation

Accessing your superannuation early can have an effect on your retirement fund

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will handle all applications





'You need to carefully consider the current situation before you decided to access your superannuation, this should only be done as a last resort' says Accountant and financial advisor Romulae Gadaoni.





