SBS Filipino

Firefighter unions split on need for royal commission

SBS Filipino

Firefighters working to contain a fire in Southern Tasmania

Firefighters working to contain a fire in Southern Tasmania Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2020 at 2:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Maani Truu, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Unions representing Australia’s professional firefighters are divided on whether a royal commission into the ongoing bushfire crisis should go ahead.

Published 21 January 2020 at 2:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Maani Truu, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom