Highlights Sydney will be among the first major cities to ring in the New Year after pacific nations.

The Sydney Harbour fireworks display will feature a 100,000 individual fireworks.

There will be a family fireworks display at 9pm eastern time, before the main event at midnight.

Organisers of the Sydney Harbour event insist safety is their top priority.





There will be free and ticketed events around the harbour.