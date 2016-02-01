First Day: How Richard Roberts Escaped the Holocaust

As part of our First Day series, let us follow his remarkable journey.
Published 1 February 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Lydia Feng, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He survived two concentration camps in Europe before escaping to Sydney. Richard Roberts is Australia's oldest Holocaust survivor. Image: A monument remembering release of prisoners from the Buchenwald concentration camp (AAP)
Published 1 February 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Lydia Feng, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share