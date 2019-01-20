First-ever Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia happening in March

The Australian winner will compete in India for the international contest.





SBS Filipino speaks with three of the 18 finalists for the said modelling competition. First-timers in joining such a big modelling competition are Cassia Storm, Jana Alarca and Crystel Bandal. They share what inspire them to be part of this search which would not only test their modelling skills, but as well as showcasing their talents, intelligence and confidence.





Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia finalists Crystel Bandal, Cassia Storm and Jana Alarca (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino









