First-ever Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia happening in March

Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia

Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia finalists: (L-R) Jana Alarca, Cassia Storm and Crystel Bandal Source: SBS Filipino

Published 20 January 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 1:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The first ever search for Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia is happening this March in Sydney.

The Australian winner will compete in India for the international contest.

SBS Filipino speaks with three of the 18 finalists for the said modelling competition. First-timers in joining such a big modelling competition are Cassia Storm, Jana Alarca and Crystel Bandal. They share what inspire them to be part of this search which would not only test their modelling skills, but as well as showcasing their talents, intelligence and confidence.

Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia
Miss Supermodel Worldwide Australia finalists Crystel Bandal, Cassia Storm and Jana Alarca (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


 

