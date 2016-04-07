First International Medal for Rogue Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

Published 7 April 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 3:13pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rogue Pilipinas Paddlers Club, with members mostly from the medical profession and one of the Philippine contingents, wins their first international medal at the 10th International Dragon Boat Federation World Club Crews Championships Image: The Rogue Pilipinas Paddlers Club team (Rogue Pilipinas Facebook)

Benedict Lauriaga shares their journey to Annalyn Violata.

 

 

