First Nobel prize of season goes to Japanese biologist

Published 5 October 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 4:50pm
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Japanese biologist has won the 2016 Nobel Prize for medicine or physiology. Dr Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the prestigious prize for his work looking into how cells can remain healthy. Image: Yoshinori Ohsumi takes a phone call from his prime minister (AAP)
