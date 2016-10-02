SBS Filipino

First 'three-parent' baby born in Mexico to Jordanian parents

Published 2 October 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 2 October 2016 at 3:27pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Scientists say the first baby has been born using a technique that combines DNA from three people. Image: The feet of a newborn baby (AAP)

A US medical team treated the child's Jordanian parents, using the procedure that lets parents with rare genetic mutations have healthy babies.

 

But some experts have also warned of risks the procedure carries.

 

 

 

