First vaccination target reached in Melbourne

Victoria lockdown

Daniel Andrews announces 'moderate easing' of restrictions in Melbourne. Source: Getty Images

Published 17 September 2021 at 3:39am, updated 17 September 2021 at 3:42am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Melburnians will see some COVID lockdown restrictions eased as Victoria is poised to reach its target of 70 per cent first dose vaccination.

Highlights
  • From 11:59pm this Friday, restrictions will ease in Melbourne. There's an increase in the travel limit from five kilometres to ten, and a doubling of the permitted time spent outdoors, from two hours to four.
  • Unvaccinated people can meet outdoors with one other adult, while those fully vaccinated can meet in groups of up to five plus dependents.
  • New South Wales is expected to reopen in just over a month when it reaches a state average of 70 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
It comes as New South Wales public health authorities are "cautiously optimistic" that the state may have passed its peak of infections this week.

Meanwhile, three regional areas in New South Wales and Victoria go back into lockdown, with concerns about COVID spread there.

