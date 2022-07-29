Listen to audio
LISTEN TO
Five dead, 130 injured as earthquake hits northern Philippines
SBS Filipino
29/07/202209:32
Advertisement
Highlights
- At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday
- Abra province, the epicenter of the earthquake, declared a state of calamity
- Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. landed in Abra on Thursday to inspect the damage
More than 21,000 people have been impacted by the quake, which caused about $687 million of infrastructure damage, according to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center.