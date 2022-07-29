Listen to audio





LISTEN TO Five dead, 130 injured as earthquake hits northern Philippines SBS Filipino 29/07/2022 09:32 Play







Advertisement

Highlights





At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday

Abra province, the epicenter of the earthquake, declared a state of calamity

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. landed in Abra on Thursday to inspect the damage

More than 21,000 people have been impacted by the quake, which caused about $687 million of infrastructure damage, according to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center.





Read more Some Filipinos in Australia worry for their relatives affected by earthquake in the Philippines





