Five dead, 130 injured as earthquake hits northern Philippines

Five dead, hundred injured as earthquake hits northern Philippines

Philippines Bureau of Fire Protection increased its manpower to assist in the aftermath of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Northern Luzon. Source: DILG Philippines

Published 29 July 2022 at 11:32am, updated 29 July 2022 at 12:21pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning, killing at least five people and injuring more than 130.

 Highlights

  • At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday
  • Abra province, the epicenter of the earthquake, declared a state of calamity
  • Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. landed in Abra on Thursday to inspect the damage
More than 21,000 people have been impacted by the quake, which caused about $687 million of infrastructure damage, according to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center.

Some Filipinos in Australia worry for their relatives affected by earthquake in the Philippines



