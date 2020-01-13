Flights cancelled, thousands evacuated as Taal volcano in the Philippines erupts

Both international and domestic flights have been cancelled due to the thick volume of ash that reached Metro Manila. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, meanwhile raised Alert Level 4 and warned of subsequent volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunami.
Thousands of residents in Batangas, Philippines were forced to evacuate as Taal volcano (right) intensifies. Source: Supplied by Maymerlyn Galabin and Hero Robles
Published 13 January 2020 at 12:29pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 11:35am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The eruption of Taal volcano in Batangas province has sent about 10,500 residents fleeing the area, leaving behind their possessions.
