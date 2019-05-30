Flu cases continue to soar in South Australia

In other SA news, Police have called on motorists to be more careful as four road deaths were recorded last weekend; Doctors' union defends mental health patients, files a case against health department; State prepares transition for year 7; and nurse killed in London bridge attack receives Red Cross Award.
Có rất nhiều người làm các công việc thời vụ (casual) hoặc theo hợp đồng (contractor) sẽ không được hưởng quyền lợi nghỉ bệnh có lương tại Úc. Source: Getty Images
Published 30 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 10:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cases of influenza have increased and have already caused several deaths even before winter comes in. SA Health says 15,000 flu cases have already been recorded this 2019, compared to 1400 during the same season last year.
