Flu cases continue to soar in South Australia

Published 30 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 10:56am
Cases of influenza have increased and have already caused several deaths even before winter comes in. SA Health says 15,000 flu cases have already been recorded this 2019, compared to 1400 during the same season last year.

In other SA news, Police have called on motorists to be more careful  as four road deaths were recorded last weekend;  Doctors' union defends mental health patients, files a case against health department; State prepares transition for year 7; and nurse killed in London bridge attack receives Red Cross Award.

