'Focus the message to your target market': How businesses leverage digital marketing to grow their business

'Digital marketing'

In today's digital era, various online platforms are available for businesses to leverage on marketing their products and services online.





A recent survey conducted by GetApp, an online resource company, found that 53 % of small-medium enterprises (SMEs) surveyed in Australia plan to increase their social media budget by 2023.





Fifty-eight per cent of those businesses plan to spend more on their advertising; 50 % will increase spending on content creation.





Mark Flores works with business leaders to create their digital marketing needs. Credit: Falcon Creative 'Digital marketing', also called online marketing, is a way of promoting a brand or business to connect with potential customers using the internet and other forms of digital communication such as social media.





"It's really about attention. That's what social media is. The first step is you bring awareness and attention to your brand," digital marketing consultant Mark Flores stresses.





With the hype of social media and almost everyone getting information online, the video producer & strategist and founder of Falcon Creative, says that using digital marketing is a good opportunity for businesses to expand their reach to potential customers.



Tips for businesses

For businesses that are ready to invest in digital marketing, it is best to seek help from experts in particular if you are not familiar with using technology and social media.





1. Focus on your branding





Digital marketing consultant Mark Flores advises first focusing on the branding of the business.





"You're branding is different from your marketing. Your branding is all about getting a professional logo, your website, getting your colour schemes.





2. Know your target customer





Mark Flores points out the importance of identifying your target customer and focusing on them.



It's important you understand who you want to attract - not everyone, but that specific customer or client.

"One of the best things to do is to interview people, and have chats with them. Get to know them and the words they use, instead of you guessing what they say."





Knowing what your customer needs is also an advantage.



"Once you really understand their needs, desires, and challenges, that's the foundation you will use for your branding and marketing," Mark Flores says on businesses leveraging on digital marketing. Credit: Falcon Creative 3. Formulate your message





Mr Flores says that once you know your customer, you can better craft the message you want to convey to them.





"More importantly, crafting your market message. When you know who your specific customer or client is, and start understanding from their point of view, you'll be able to create a marketing message that will hit your customers' hearts."





4. Focus on your goal





When you do your business, it is not only because of your passion and that you want to make money, but you will think more about how to satisfy your customers' needs.





"You shift from your passion to focusing on other people's passion.





"You want to provide what your clients need and what they love to do. Your offer, the solution that you provide is really solving a problem."





5. Choose the platform to use





Picking the right online or social media platform will make a big difference.





"One is where you tell your story. It's about creating stories that people resonate with and want to share with other people."





"Two, find a social media platform that you think will help you with your goal.





"It could be just focusing on Youtube or if you already got an audience on your Facebook, or it might be on Instagram."



