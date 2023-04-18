'Focus the message to your target market': How businesses leverage digital marketing to grow their business

Digital marketing strategist Mark Flores

Content creator and digital marketing consultant, Mark Flores, partners with business leaders for their digital marketing needs. Credit: Falcon Creative

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A recent survey found that more than half of small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Australia are willing to increase spending on their social media this 2023. Digital marketing consultant Mark Flores shares how entrepreneurs can leverage social media to promote their businesses.

Key Points
  • A recent survey by GetApp, an online resource company, found that 53% of small-medium businesses in Australia plan to increase their budget for social media this year 2023.
  • Although many businesses are willing to spend for their digital media marketing, not everyone is familiar with using them.
  • Digital marketing, the industry where consultant Mark Flores belongs, is in demand helping businesses utilise it in growing their business.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Filipino 18042023 Benefits of digital marketing for SMEs with Mark Flores.mp3 image

Benefits of digital marketing for SMEs with Mark Flores

07:43

'Digital marketing'

In today's digital era, various online platforms are available for businesses to leverage on marketing their products and services online.

A recent survey conducted by GetApp, an online resource company, found that 53 % of small-medium enterprises (SMEs) surveyed in Australia plan to increase their social media budget by 2023.

Fifty-eight per cent of those businesses plan to spend more on their advertising; 50 % will increase spending on content creation.

Mark Flores
Mark Flores works with business leaders to create their digital marketing needs. Credit: Falcon Creative
'Digital marketing', also called online marketing, is a way of promoting a brand or business to connect with potential customers using the internet and other forms of digital communication such as social media.

"It's really about attention. That's what social media is. The first step is you bring awareness and attention to your brand," digital marketing consultant Mark Flores stresses.

With the hype of social media and almost everyone getting information online, the video producer & strategist and founder of Falcon Creative, says that using digital marketing is a good opportunity for businesses to expand their reach to potential customers.

Tips for businesses

For businesses that are ready to invest in digital marketing, it is best to seek help from experts in particular if you are not familiar with using technology and social media.

1. Focus on your branding

Digital marketing consultant Mark Flores advises first focusing on the branding of the business.

"You're branding is different from your marketing. Your branding is all about getting a professional logo, your website, getting your colour schemes.

2. Know your target customer

Mark Flores points out the importance of identifying your target customer and focusing on them.
It's important you understand who you want to attract - not everyone, but that specific customer or client.
"One of the best things to do is to interview people, and have chats with them. Get to know them and the words they use, instead of you guessing what they say."

Knowing what your customer needs is also an advantage.
Mark Flores on businesses leveraging on digital marketing
"Once you really understand their needs, desires, and challenges, that's the foundation you will use for your branding and marketing," Mark Flores says on businesses leveraging on digital marketing. Credit: Falcon Creative
3. Formulate your message

Mr Flores says that once you know your customer, you can better craft the message you want to convey to them.

"More importantly, crafting your market message. When you know who your specific customer or client is, and start understanding from their point of view, you'll be able to create a marketing message that will hit your customers' hearts."

4. Focus on your goal

When you do your business, it is not only because of your passion and that you want to make money, but you will think more about how to satisfy your customers' needs.

"You shift from your passion to focusing on other people's passion.

"You want to provide what your clients need and what they love to do. Your offer, the solution that you provide is really solving a problem."

5. Choose the platform to use

Picking the right online or social media platform will make a big difference.

"One is where you tell your story. It's about creating stories that people resonate with and want to share with other people."

"Two, find a social media platform that you think will help you with your goal.

"It could be just focusing on Youtube or if you already got an audience on your Facebook, or it might be on Instagram."

"Focus on only one or two platforms and try to build momentum on those platforms, instead of doing everything all at once."
RELATED CONTENT

Digital health trends provide good jobs opportunity

Being a woman of the 21st century: "Empowered, financially confident, not afraid of failure"

Women's History Month: Filipino women push for equal opportunities in science and technology

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE RUN FOR THE VOICE

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 18 April

Miss Philippines Australia 2022 Jenina Lui 3.jpg

'Hello Philippines Youth Tour': Aims to reconnect young Filipino-Aussies to their roots and culture

VIC COVID19 NYE 2020

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 17 April

QLD Filos.jpg

Filipinos in Queensland lodge petition to have a Consulate with full consular services