Women's History Month: Filipino women push for equal opportunities in science and technology

Key Points The International Women's Day celebrations hosted by Adhika, Inc. focused on the theme 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

Challenges relating to technology and innovation continue to affect women and girls in their careers, education and governance.

The number of women on the Boards of ASX-listed companies grew from 8.3 per cent in 2009 to 26.2 per cent in 2017. However, Australia only ranked 35th on a global index measuring gender equality.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST IWD celebrations highlight the challenges women face in today's digital society in Filipino.mp3 11:48 Play "Online violence forces women and girls to self-censor use of digital platforms, limiting their ability to engage and participate virtually." Credit: energepic.com via Pexels

Challenges

The challenges women and girls face when it comes to technology and innovation were highlighted during an International Women's Day (IWD) event in Sydney last weekend.





The said event was hosted by Adhika, Inc., a network of community broadcasters and presenters led by its president, Josie Musa.





"People in tech-related careers are more likely to face online harassment and violence," Ambassador De La Vega points out.





She also adds, "[T]his limits not only your digital empowerment, but also the transformative power of technology as a whole.



Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma Hellen De La Vega (middle) is among the five panellists for the IWD 2023 Forum which discusses the challenges and issues facing women and girls relating to innovation and technology. Credit: SBS Filipino/AViolata "Online violence forces women and girls to self-censor use of digital platforms, limiting their ability to engage and participate virtually.





"We need to use technology to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all."





The Filipino diplomat is hopeful that everyone can use the power of technology to create change and to influence others to advocate for a more gender-equal society.



Trade and economic interest

Aside from the challenges of technology, this year's IWD celebrations under the theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality also showcases its impact on trade and economic interests between countries.





Alma Argayoso, the Philippine Special Trade Representative to Australia, stresses that the Philippines needs to continue improving its trade and economic interests with Australia.



Philippine Special Trade Representative to Australia Alma Argayoso (middle) with Adhika Inc president Josie Musa (left) and NARRA Cooperative Inc president and Flagcom & Friends co-founder Albert Prias, during the International Women's Day celebration in Sydney. Credit: SBS Filipino/AViolata She says, "It is in the context of the challenges that we face, particularly women but also men, in today's business environment post-pandemic.





"The 2023 IWD's theme is aligned with the Philippine Government's development goals in propelling the country's industrialisation driven by science, technology and innovation (STI).





"It also fits with the Philippines' upskilling, upscaling and upgrading the capacity of the country's small, medium and micro-enterprises through digital transformation to enable them to reach wider communities and markets."



Women in governance

In Australia, 50.7 per cent of the total population are women and girls. Women comprise roughly 47 per cent of all employees in Australia.





However, Australia, in 2017, only ranked 35th on a global index measuring gender equality , falling from 15th in 2006.





Dr Zeny Andrews OAM [Order of Australia Medal] believes that "one's future is pre-determined and I think that your path to the future is guided by something higher than yourself.”





She was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for community service and heritage preservation.





The architectural historian, award-winning author and biographer has been living in Australia for the past 48 years. She moved to the country from the Philippines when she was 24.



Dr Zeny Edwards OAM, centre, with Josie Musa of Adhika Inc., had been awarded the Order of Australia Medal for her community service and heritage preservation. Credit: SBS Filipino/AViolata Data shows that there was a positive development in women leading Australian companies. The number of women on the Boards of ASX-listed companies grew from 8.3 per cent in 2009 to 26.2 per cent in 2017.





According to the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) , the latest percentage of women on ASX 200 boards is 34.2 per cent, as of November 2021.





AICD also found that 41.8 per cent of new appointments to ASX 200 boards are women. There are no boards in the ASX 200 without women.





The board diversity statistics further that this development is in part due to a diversity policy implemented by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in 2010.





Dr Edwards, who has served in various roles leading organisations in Australia, is confident that women have the capacity and ability to be leaders in whatever industry they choose.



