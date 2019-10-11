SBS Filipino

Foods that can help make you feel happy

The food you eat greatly effects mood, focus, energy and overall mental wellbeing.

The food you eat greatly effects mood, focus, energy and overall mental wellbeing.

Published 11 October 2019 at 4:09pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 9:56am
By Maridel Martinez
The food you eat can have a great effect on your mood. While healthy choices can lead to a healthy body, certain types of food can greatly affect our mood. Josh Gaudry, food scientist at Flannerys Organic & Wholefood Market tells us more

