Foods that can help make you feel happy

The food you eat greatly effects mood, focus, energy and overall mental wellbeing. Source: Supplied
Published 11 October 2019 at 4:09pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 9:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The food you eat can have a great effect on your mood. While healthy choices can lead to a healthy body, certain types of food can greatly affect our mood. Josh Gaudry, food scientist at Flannerys Organic & Wholefood Market tells us more
