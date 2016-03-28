For the Love of the Rugby Game

Leabres vows to sponsor a fourth team called Central Luzon Crusaders for a Rugby League competition to begin in the Philippines this October for it to be officially recognised by the governing NRL body despite the Philippines having a national team nicknamed Philippine Tamaraws based in Australia.
Published 28 March 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 29 March 2016 at 11:16am
By Ronald Manila
Filipino-Australian Marc Leabres has his hands virtually tied working as a performance analyst for NRL's Cronulla Shark; yet he extends them to support the pioneering rugby league in the Philippines which is still to be officially recognised by the ruling National Rugby League for the Asian Championship circuit. Image: Marc Leabres in Philippine Tamaraw uniform (supplied)
