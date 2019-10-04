SBS Filipino

For them, it's more than just a smile

Published 4 October 2019 at 4:37pm, updated 4 October 2019 at 9:22pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Growing up on a farm in Davao, Terry Recto Kane had everything they needed to live, except for cash. When a family member needed medical attention they didn't have the cash to pay for a visit to the doctor or money to buy medicine. This inspired her to build the "Share Me a Dream' project, raising the much-needed funds to assist in medical missions in various indigenous and remote communities in the Philippines

