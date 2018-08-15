SBS Filipino

Foreign investors show interest in Central Mindanao

presents the signed document on the Organic Law for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao

President Rodrigo Duterte with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim (R) and Speaker of the House Gloria Arroyo Source: AAP Image/ EPA/TED ALJIBE

Published 15 August 2018 at 5:07pm, updated 15 August 2018 at 6:35pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Several foreign entities have signified to invest in various big-ticket projects and businesses in Central Mindanao following the signing last month by President Rodrigo R. Duterte of the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law

