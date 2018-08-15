Foreign investors show interest in Central Mindanao

President Rodrigo Duterte with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim (R) and Speaker of the House Gloria Arroyo Source: AAP Image/ EPA/TED ALJIBE
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Several foreign entities have signified to invest in various big-ticket projects and businesses in Central Mindanao following the signing last month by President Rodrigo R. Duterte of the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law
