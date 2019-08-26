SBS Filipino

Formula in life: One per week

Jeuss Polandaya at SBS studio

Jeuss Polandaya at SBS studio Source: Aaron Wan / SBS

Published 26 August 2019 at 9:43pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 3:44pm
By Christie Rivera
Jeuss Polandaya is a man with diverse knowledge and skills. He is not just an educator but also an environmentalist, a community leader and volunteer. Jeuss is also a proud member of the Freemasons Victoria where he gets his inspiration to be of service to the community. Jeuss says he is determined to follow the 'one per week' formula in life – which means doing one hour per week of volunteer work, donating one hour per week of his wages to charity and one hour per week giving praise for his blessings.

