France defies US to adopt tax on tech giants

France has adopted tax on internet giants like Facebook and others Source: AAP
Published 15 July 2019 at 9:06am, updated 15 July 2019 at 9:38am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
France has adopted a digital services tax despite threats of retaliation by the US, which argues that it unfairly targets American tech giants. The US will now investigate the move, as Australia remains firm in its decision to wait for a global consensus on such a tax.
