France to dismantle Calais camp of migrants, refugees

Francois Hollande says the camp will be completely shut down by the end of the year, and he has called on Britain to help solve the problem.
The Calais camp of migrants and refugees Source: AAP
Published 28 September 2016 at 9:56pm
By Naomi Salvaratnam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The French president says France will dismantle the camp where thousands of migrants and refugees live in the port city of Calais.
