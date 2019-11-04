SBS Filipino

Free pre-Kindy program to help kids get a head start

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace announces funds for a pre-kinder program. Source: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Published 4 November 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 6 November 2019 at 10:15am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

The Queensland Government announces a new pilot program for kids as young as three to prepare them for school life.

News supplied by Celeste Macintosh, including cross-rive Rail project unearthing artifacts in Brisbane, free pre-kinder program to help kids get a head start, and Gold Coast to build world-first floating reef.

