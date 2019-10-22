SBS Filipino

Freedom of the press under scrutiny in Australia

Published 22 October 2019 at 3:05pm, updated 23 October 2019 at 8:19am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
New research shows three quarters of Australians believe journalists should be protected from prosecution - but what happens when society's right to know is compromised?

A Senate communications committee is currently investigating the issue of press freedom and whistle-blower protection as journalists face increased scrutiny while doing their jobs.

