French Catholic cardinal on trial for covering up sexual abuse allegations

Cardinal Barbarin awaiting trial at Lyon court Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:24pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A high-profile Catholic cleric in France has faced court after being accused of covering up allegations of child sexual abuse.
Published 10 January 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:24pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share