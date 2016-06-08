French national arrested in Ukraine over Euro 2016 attack plans

Ukraine's border guard service says the man had amassed an arsenal of weapons, including rocket launchers and machine guns.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) displays boxes with explosives and weapons seized by SBU members after detaining an unidentified Frenchman Source: AAP
Published 8 June 2016 at 12:21pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Authorities in Ukraine say they have arrested a French citizen who had been planning to attack the upcoming football European Championships in France. Image: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) displays boxes with explosives and weapons seized by SBU members after detaining an unidentified Frenchman (AAP)
Published 8 June 2016 at 12:21pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share