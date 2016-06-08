SBS Filipino

French national arrested in Ukraine over Euro 2016 attack plans

SBS Filipino

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) displays boxes with explosives and weapons seized by SBU members after detaining an unidentified Frenchman

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) displays boxes with explosives and weapons seized by SBU members after detaining an unidentified Frenchman Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2016 at 12:21pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Authorities in Ukraine say they have arrested a French citizen who had been planning to attack the upcoming football European Championships in France. Image: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) displays boxes with explosives and weapons seized by SBU members after detaining an unidentified Frenchman (AAP)

Published 8 June 2016 at 12:21pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ukraine's border guard service says the man had amassed an arsenal of weapons, including rocket launchers and machine guns.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January