SBS Filipino

Friends urge release of Australian man facing death penalty in China

SBS Filipino

Karm Gilespie

Karm Gilespie, Source: APP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2020 at 11:53am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:15pm
By Matt Connellan, Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The friends of an Australian man sentenced to death for drug smuggling in China say he simply vanished for seven years, after his arrest in 2013.

Published 16 June 2020 at 11:53am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:15pm
By Matt Connellan, Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom