From ballad to R&B, could Calmell Teagle be following Rihanna's music?

Calmell was only 14 when the Filipino-Australian singer has been featured on the 2013 season of X Factor Australia, where her performance of Whitney Houston's I will Always Love you went viral on social media.





Though, only few people knew she tried and joined X Factor Australia four times in a row, where in 2016 she went on to the finals of the said show as part of girl group Aija .





This weekend (16 Feb), along with other local up-and-coming artists from Western Sydney, the singer who's working on writing her own songs will be performing as part of CPAC Live - the first of an on-going series of free live music events at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC).





Calmell Teagle (Supplied) Source: Supplied









