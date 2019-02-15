SBS Filipino

From ballad to R&B, could Calmell Teagle be following Rihanna's music?

Calmell Teagle

Calmell Teagle Source: Instagram

Published 15 February 2019 at 11:19pm, updated 16 February 2019 at 12:09am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

With her powerful voice and eventually getting into R&B music and a little resemblance of Rihanna, could Calmell Teagle become a big name in the international music scene?

Calmell was only 14 when the Filipino-Australian singer has been featured on the 2013 season of X Factor Australia, where her performance of Whitney Houston's I will Always Love you went viral on social media. 

Though, only few people knew she tried and joined X Factor Australia four times in a row, where in 2016 she went on to the finals of the said show as part of girl group Aija.

This weekend (16 Feb), along with other local up-and-coming artists from Western Sydney, the singer who's working on writing her own songs will be performing as part of
CPAC Live
- the first of an on-going series of free live music events at
Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre
(CPAC).

Calmell Teagle
Calmell Teagle (Supplied) Source: Supplied


 

