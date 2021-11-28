With their Filipino background, Bernadette (Bernie) Marquez, Tiara Nyuzo and Gabrielle (Gabby) Montalbo also want to give more Asian representation in the western music arena.





They ultimately dream of taking their music internationally.











From experiencing self-doubt when they were younger, their extreme determination and talent are pushing the girl group H3rizons to pursue their dream.

Bernie Marquez, Tiara Nyuzo and Gabby Montalbo are driven to plunge into their musical career.

They recently released their first festive Christmas song, ‘One More Christmas'.







LISTEN TO From experiencing self-doubt to pursuing their dream: Sydney-girl group H3rizon inspires younger artists through their music SBS Filipino 28/11/2021 24:42 Play





H3rizon releases their newest song and first Christmas song 'One More Christmas' Source: Venture Artists as provided by Philippe-Marc Anquetil





