From experiencing self-doubt to pursuing their dream: Sydney-girl group H3rizon inspires younger artists through their music

H3rizon

'You're young, trying to discover who you are and wanting to figure out what you really want to be when you grow up - and for us, it is MUSIC.' Source: Venture Artists as supplied by Philippe-Marc Anquetil

Published 28 November 2021 at 12:50pm
By Annalyn Violata
They started singing at a very young age, Sydney-based girl group H3rizon is ready to take on the centre-stage and inspire young artists through their original music.

With their Filipino background, Bernadette (Bernie) Marquez, Tiara Nyuzo and Gabrielle (Gabby) Montalbo also want to give more Asian representation in the western music arena.

They ultimately dream of taking their music internationally.

 

Highlights

  • From experiencing self-doubt when they were younger, their extreme determination and talent are pushing the girl group H3rizons to pursue their dream.
  • Bernie Marquez, Tiara Nyuzo and Gabby Montalbo are driven to plunge into their musical career.
  • They recently released their first festive Christmas song, ‘One More Christmas'.
 

H3rizon
H3rizon releases their newest song and first Christmas song 'One More Christmas' Source: Venture Artists as provided by Philippe-Marc Anquetil


