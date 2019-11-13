SBS Filipino

From one generation to the next: Keeping the Igorot tradition alive in Australia

SBS Filipino

Second-generation Australians take pride on their Igorot heritage

Second-generation Australians take pride on their Igorot heritage

Published 13 November 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 18 November 2019 at 10:59am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Philippine Cordilleran NSW aims to preserve, showcase and share the traditions, identity, values, and efforts of ethnic people from the Cordillera region.

There are many ethnic tribes living in the Cordillera region and they are commonly referred to as the Igorot.

The Igorot which means 'mountaineer' is subdivided into several ethnolinguistic groups: the Bontoc, Ibaloy , Ikalahans, Ifugaos, Isnegs, Kalingas, Kankanaey.

Through the efforts of the Philippine Cordilleran NSW, indigenous people from the Cordillera region preserves its rich tradition in Australia.

In the recently concluded Philippine Christmas Festival held at Tumbalong Park in Sydney, the group presented an Igorot dance at the opening ceremony.

Philippine Cordilleran NSW showcases the Igorot dance at the Philippine Christmas Festival.
Philippine Cordilleran NSW showcases the Igorot dance at the Philippine Christmas Festival.


Philcor members Gloria Malano and Alice Tayaban say they preserve their cultural dances to share their heritage with the younger Filipino Australians. 

"It's very important for us to pass on the tradition to our children through the organisation. We also encourage the younger ones to attend our affairs and not to forget where they come from."

Ms Tayaban adds the elements in their culture have a strong influence on who they are, how they think about the world and how they operate in society.

 

