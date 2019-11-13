From one generation to the next: Keeping the Igorot tradition alive in Australia

There are many ethnic tribes living in the Cordillera region and they are commonly referred to as the Igorot.





The Igorot which means 'mountaineer' is subdivided into several ethnolinguistic groups: the Bontoc, Ibaloy , Ikalahans, Ifugaos, Isnegs, Kalingas, Kankanaey.





Through the efforts of the Philippine Cordilleran NSW, indigenous people from the Cordillera region preserves its rich tradition in Australia.





In the recently concluded Philippine Christmas Festival held at Tumbalong Park in Sydney, the group presented an Igorot dance at the opening ceremony.





Philippine Cordilleran NSW showcases the Igorot dance at the Philippine Christmas Festival. Source: SBS Filipino





Philcor members Gloria Malano and Alice Tayaban say they preserve their cultural dances to share their heritage with the younger Filipino Australians.





"It's very important for us to pass on the tradition to our children through the organisation. We also encourage the younger ones to attend our affairs and not to forget where they come from."





Ms Tayaban adds the elements in their culture have a strong influence on who they are, how they think about the world and how they operate in society.











