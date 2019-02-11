From Philippine hoop to Australian basketball

He has played for Valenzuela Classics in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) while he was in the Philippines and he is now playing for Penrith Panthers Championship team in NSW Waratah League.
Published 11 February 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 18 February 2019 at 1:18pm
By Marc Leabres
After playing professional basketball in the Philippines, Krenz Carlos moved back to Sydney to pursue his dream of playing in the Australian NBL.
