SBS Filipino

From Philippine hoop to Australian basketball

SBS Filipino

Krenz Carlos

Source: Supplied by M. Leabres

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 18 February 2019 at 1:18pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After playing professional basketball in the Philippines, Krenz Carlos moved back to Sydney to pursue his dream of playing in the Australian NBL.

Published 11 February 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 18 February 2019 at 1:18pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He has played for Valenzuela Classics in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) while he was in the Philippines and he is now playing for Penrith Panthers Championship team in NSW Waratah League.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom