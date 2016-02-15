SBS Filipino

From Refugee to Rio - Aussie Weightlifter's Rise to the Top

Published 15 February 2016 at 12:31pm
By Abby Dinham
Cameroon-born weightlifter Simplice Ribouem is one competition away from qualifying for his first Olympics representing Australia. Image: Simplice Ribouem lifts his son, Nathan (SBS)

The Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist is on the verge of obtaining a ticket to Rio, ten years after first seeking asylum.

 





