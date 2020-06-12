From show band to The Voice Australia: Filipino singer proud of his humble beginnings

Jerson Trinidad is no doubt one of the brightest singers in Australia’s music industry.





From solo performance to live band performance, the former The Voice Australia finalist, Star Search, New Faces winner and popular bar singer has definitely made his own mark.











From Philippines to Australia

Since migrating with his family to Australia in 1990, he shares that they too, as new migrants, faced hard challenges.





“We had so many trials before we came to Australia. We were reliant on prayers and patience and I thank God we got through all the trials and we made it to Australia.”





Humble beginnings in music

At an early age of 14, Mr Trinidad begun his singing career in the Philippines by joining singing contests and later on became a singer of several show bands performing around the Philippines and Asia.





He says singing in different show bands helped develop his talent and confidence but it is in Australia where he improved his fluency in the English language.





"Singing for a show band and traveling overseas to sing developed my talent and gave me experience but when I came to Australia, my diction became more polished and playing with Australian musicians helped and Im thankful I was able to assimilate.”





Joining Aussie TV talent shows

Mr Trinidad is no stranger to TV talent shows. He appeared on Star search and made it through the finals.





He also won the title New Faces the following year and he says this would not be possible without the support of the Filipino community in Sydney.





“I remember when I first arrived and joined Star search, I was living in Sydney that time, the Filipino community were very supportive.”





Making it through The Voice battle round

In 2012, Mr Trinidad tried his luck on The Voice Australia hoping for a big break.





Although only making it to the battle round, he says it was a great experience he will always remember.





“I did the first season with the Voice 8 years ago. There were five representatives from Melbourne and I’m lucky to be picked as one of them. I only made it to the battle rounds and lost over Matt Hetherington, but it was a great experience and totally different from Star search and new faces.”





'Music made me a better person'

Mr Trinidad believes that music made him a better person.





"Music made me a better person and I feel like I am a more evolved person because of music. It brought good things in my life including the people I met and the places I've been. I am very grateful to God because he has given me this gift."





On singing again

The 50-year-old singer continues to develop his unique vocal style in the midst of the pandemic and says he is ready and excited to sing as soon as the government opens pubs and entertainment venues.





“I’m excited to be back on stage and as the government slowly eases restrictions, I’m also practicing some new songs and repertoire.”





