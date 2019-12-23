‘It’s humbling to represent Philippines in Australia’: Top-line artist Jerson Trinidad on representation
Jerson Trinidad is a premier vocalist in Australia. Source: Jerson Trinidad
Published 23 December 2019 at 3:40pm, updated 23 December 2019 at 3:53pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Veteran singer Jerson Trinidad has long been popular in Australia’s entertainment industry since the 1990's. The former The Voice Australia finalist, Star Search and New Faces winner shares why representation is important.
