‘It’s humbling to represent Philippines in Australia’: Top-line artist Jerson Trinidad on representation

Jerson Trinidad is a premier vocalist in Australia.

Jerson Trinidad is a premier vocalist in Australia. Source: Jerson Trinidad

Published 23 December 2019 at 3:40pm, updated 23 December 2019 at 3:53pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Veteran singer Jerson Trinidad has long been popular in Australia’s entertainment industry since the 1990's. The former The Voice Australia finalist, Star Search and New Faces winner shares why representation is important.

