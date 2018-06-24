From singing karaoke songs to auditioning for The Voice Australia

Music and singing have been part of Erica’s family. She says, “While I was growing up, my parents really like music and singing especially my dad. I grew up listening to them, by the karaoke machine pretty much.”





“I grew up singing Beyonce’s ballad songs. I learn to take inspiration from her. I really enjoyed how she performs, taking a lot of inspiration from that and it’s really helpful in developing my own style as well.”





Erica is part of the MiGen Juniors, an organisation that helps young talents to perform, show their talent and gain confidence on stage.





“They pretty much took on a lot of kids and taught us how to perform and got us on stage. My sisters are a part of that and I feel like it really brought everyone out of their shell.”





As a role model to her sisters, Erica feels like she has to encourage them a lot more. Her sisters see her perform all the time. She says that she would bring them to her gigs so she can show her sisters what it’s like to perform.





Erica performing live on stage, during the Philippine Street Festival held in Carlton Source: Erica Padilla Music Facebook page





“When I perform live, it’s great seeing people’s faces, seeing how they react to it, especially when there’s not that many people watching and you have to draw the crowd in.”





“I really like how it’s sort of an outlet for me to express how I feel. Even when I’m sad, I’d like to sing some Adele songs and then when I’m happy, I can really be on the stage and be present at the moment rather than be worried about what else is going on.”





Erica has been auditioning for a number of singing shows in Australia for quite some time but she reckons the most memorable was when she got through the blind auditions of the Voice Australia.





She recalls the experience was intense. Though she did not get a turn from any of the judges, they all said nice and encouraging things. Boy George said she needed to find the right key to sing, for her to become a better artist. Nonetheless, she was applauded for her performance.





When asked of her motivation to pursue music, Erica said, "It’s the one thing that makes me, me and it's something that I really enjoy and something that I love.





Her advice to other talents, "Take every opportunity that you can because you will grow from your experience."





Here is a clip of her on The Voice Australia Blind auditions.

















Truly, Erica is unstoppable, talented and she has "the voice".





Erica Padilla with sisters Isabella and Caitlyn after their guesting at SBS Filipino. Source: SBS News















