'My salary in the Philippines wasn't enough': Filipino teacher leaves 7-year career to study in Australia

Aside from providing a bright future for her children, having an international degree has been the dream of a teacher from the Philippines, Anelie Grace Catalogo-Libalib, so she pursued to study and live in Australia.





Ms Libalib taught in public schools in Mindoro province for seven years before taking the Diploma in Early Childhood Education course in Perth.



Although I love teaching in the Philippines, I experienced so much stress with the system, and my salary is not enough to cover our cost of living. International Student Anelie Grace Catalogo-Libalib

In 2019, she started researching how to study in Australia and watched videos about the success of some international students.





However, due to the pandemic, her plans were temporarily halted, and it was only in August 2022 that could she apply with the help of a supposedly free agency for consultation and processing.





Aside from her family, Ms Libalib admitted that it was difficult for her to say goodbye to the students who had become dear to her.



Former Public School Teacher in the Philippines Grace Catalogo-Libalib with her advisory class. Credit: Supplied According to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in the Philippines , many teachers are reportedly going abroad due to low salaries, with over 90% earning 25,000 to 30,000 pesos monthly.





On the government's side, the Department of Education plans to increase non-basic wage benefits and hire new teachers.





"In our class, 90% of the students, mostly Filipinos, are DepEd (Department of Education) teachers. Some have been in service for 15 years but have decided to leave. It's probably a personal choice if you're no longer happy with what you're doing; it's time to go out of your comfort zone," Ms Libalib said.



International student Anelie Grace with classmates in Perth. Credit: Supplied This pushed Ms Libalib to seek opportunities in Australia, despite her concerns, especially considering her age of 40.





"I have read a lot that when you're 35 years old and above, it becomes very risky unless you take Master's courses. I was lucky enough to tell my agent that I only wanted to pursue a VET (Vocational and Education Training) course, which has much cheaper tuition fees, and they accepted my application."





In an interview with SBS Filipino, Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag, mentioned that there is no age limitation for obtaining a student visa. Still, if there are plans to reside in Australia permanently, it should be carefully planned as age plays a significant role.





"The student visa has no age limit, but the 40-year-old applicants have to consider that they will be studying in Australia for a minimum of 2 years and will be finished at around 42 or 43 years old."



If the applicant plans to pursue skilled migration, whether through employer sponsorship or independently, there is an age limit of below 45. Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag

"Applicants need to be aware that they will have a small window of opportunity to apply for permanent residency."



In January 2023, Ms Libalib received news that her application as an international student had been approved, and in February, she arrived in Perth with courage and faith.





She got a job after a month in the childcare education sector and another in the hospitality industry.





She has recently been awarded a full scholarship through the Destination Australia Scholarship , where she will study at TAFE (Technical and Further Education) in regional Western Australia.





Destination Australia is a government program that funds eligible tertiary education providers to offer scholarships to domestic and international students to study and live in regional Australia.



A 40-year-old teacher from the Philippines shared her journey as an international student in Australia to fulfill her dreams. Credit: Supplied Ms Libalib is grateful for the blessings she has received, but she admits that there are moments when she feels tired and misses her family.





"Sometimes homesickness kicked in, and I cried a lot. I usually pray and try to cope by always talking to my husband and kids through video calls every day. I make friends here and go out occasionally," Ms Libalib expressed.





"I also post videos about my journey in TikTok to relieve stress, but I was surprised to receive many messages from people saying they are inspired and asking about the process. I provided them with information and tips."





The international student plans to complete her course or to qualify as a registered teacher in Australia and, if fortunate enough, find a way to settle in.



