Frustration in the streets over Liberal leadership fight

file photo

City commuters are seen in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 24 August 2018 at 12:11pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 12:23pm
By Jessica Washington
Source: SBS
The leadership crisis within the Liberal Party continues, with 13 resignations so far from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s frontbench. The turbulence following Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's challenge, which fell just seven votes short, has led Treasurer Scott Morrison to step up as an alternative to Mr Dutton in case of a second challenge. But many voters on the streets are showing frustration at what they see as the shambolic state of Australia's federal politics.

