Full-fat milk taken off the 'naughty but nice' list

Heart Foundation recommends the review of the the Australian Dietary Guidelines Source: AAP
Published 23 August 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Heart Foundation has released new advice on the consumption of dairy, meat and eggs. The updated advice comes following a substantial review of current evidence of the foods' impact on heart health.
Published 23 August 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share