SBS Filipino

Full-fat milk taken off the 'naughty but nice' list

SBS Filipino

full cream milk off the naughty list

Heart Foundation recommends the review of the the Australian Dietary Guidelines Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Heart Foundation has released new advice on the consumption of dairy, meat and eggs. The updated advice comes following a substantial review of current evidence of the foods' impact on heart health.

Published 23 August 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom