Fully vaccinated for people in Australia now means three doses

Highlights Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews indicated earlier in the week that if ATAGI changed its advice, he would likely mandate the third dose to enter venues across the state including international arrivals.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had said she too could impose a three-dose mandate for international tourists, while New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet hasn't indicated a view.

And in South Australia, some COVID restrictions were eased on outdoor hospitality, the fitness industry and home gatherings.

Australia's immunisation advisory group has revealed it will now define "fully vaccinated" as having received three doses - a course of two vaccines plus a third booster dose.





While the plan is to make that advice mandatory only domestically, there are concerns some states could expand it to include foreign travellers.





