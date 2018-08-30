SBS Filipino

Funding boost for Australian-led research into devastating mosquito-borne diseases

Mosquito

An Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus Source: AAP

Published 30 August 2018 at 11:28am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:17pm
By Jessica Washington, Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Australian researchers at the centre of the fight to eradicate key diseases transmitted by mosquitos have received a much-needed boost - $50 million to further their research efforts.

They're hopeful further research will result in a future where mosquitos can no longer devastate human health.

 

